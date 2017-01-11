Nissan Vmotion 2.0 concept

Nissan presented at Detroit the Vmotion 2.0 concept, that shows us the design philosophy of future models of the Japanese company and mainly the next Altima. The car has a V-motion grille combined with a dynamic design, thin LED headlights and many edges.









The Vmotion 2.0 concept has a length of 4,860 mm, a height of 1,380 mm and a wheelbase of 2,850 mm, with its large windows allowing more light to enter in the cabin. Its interior features leather and wood and a big screen in the center of the dashboard that is controlled via a touch surface.

The prototype is fitted with the ProPilot system that allows it to move autonomously on highways and city streets. When the autonomous system is switched on, it illuminates the front logo and the rear diffuser.