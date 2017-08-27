Alfa Romeo is returing to BTCC in 2018

Alfa Romeo will return after 11 years in the British Touring Car Championship(BTCC). The official announcement was made from the paddocks of the track of Rockingham, where the 8th race of the BTTC was held, with Alfa Romeo to start from 2018, in collaboration with the Handy Motorsport team.









The team, based in Swindon, raced for the first time in BTCC in 2014 and today races with a suitably modified Toyota Avensis. It is led by former BTCC driver, Simon Belcher, with the Giulietta to be tested by the highly successful driver of the team, Rob Austin.

Work on the project has been launched for some time, the team will race with an Alfa Romeo Giulietta and they are supported by the leading representatives of Alfa Romeo in the United Kingdom.

In the past Alfa Romeo has won the title of British Touring Car Championship, first with Andy Rouse in 1983, with an Alfetta GTV6 and then in 1994 with Gabriele Tarquini, behind the wheel of an Alfa Romeo 155.