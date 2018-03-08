2018 Peugeot 208 WRX

Peugeot presented its new race car for the World Rallycross Championship. The 208 WRX has the necessary upgrades to meet the regulations, having a new aerodynamic package that generates more downforce. The suspension is new, as are the rims, the roll cage and the gearbox.













The drivers of the car will be Sebastien Loeb, 9 times World Rally Champion, Timmy Hansen and his younger brother Kevin Hansen. The modifications that were made to the Peugeot 208 WRX, which delivers 560 hp, aim to make it even more powerful and fast. The car will be not only lighter and faster, but also easier to drive, with frame adjustments to make it even more responsive.