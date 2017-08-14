McLaren 12C with 3 turbos and 1,200 hp

The tunning house HyperCar Development, released a video with a radically improved McLaren 12C. The car is a 12C Spider, it has an eight point roll cage and a hard top roof. It has the front lights and the bumper of the 650S and the hood of the P1, in order to be more aerodynamic.









On the back it has been converted into a Long Tail version, at the edge of the tail, it has the P1 GTR wing designed by the McLaren Special Operations Department.

Its engine is the same 3.8 liter V8 as a normal 12C, but now it has three large turbos and upgrades in the transmission to handle the extra power. The car is now able to produce the extraordinary amount of 1,200 hp!