An Aston Martin Vulcan is up for sale

One of the 24 Aston Martin Vulcan and more specifically the 15th, is up for sale. The car that can move only within the track and it is painted in gray color with blue details, with its selling price not being disclosed by the dealership.









It has traveled just 60 km and mechanically it is equipped with a 7.0-liter V12 producing 800 hp. It features many carbon parts, to save weight, while it has an Xtrac six-speed sequential gearbox and a clutch of Sachs.

Its electronic control unit has been developed by Cosworth, its ceramic brakes have been produced by Brembo and it has Recaro seats, that are made of carbon-fiber. If you are interested you can see the listing here.