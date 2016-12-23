Mercedes is planning the A-Class sedan

Mercedes is planning the sedan version of the A-Class, that will be the main competitor of the BMW 1-Series Sedan and the Audi A3 Sedan. The car will be placed over the CLA, which means that it will be bigger in size and also more expensive than the four-seater coupe of the German company.









The new A-Class will use the upgraded MFA modular platform of Mercedes, it will be front-wheel drive, with the all-wheel-drive system to be offered in the optional equipment. In China the car will be offered in a long-wheelbase version. It will be available with three-cylinder and four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, with the A45 AMG version to be equipped with a 2.0-liter turbo engine producing over 400 hp.

The car will also have a hybrid version, that will combine a small gasoline engine and an electric motor that gets energy from a lithium-ion battery which allows it to move for some kilometers solely on electric power. The engines will be combined with 6-speed manual and 9-speed automatic dual clutch transmissions. The A-Class Sedan is expected to be released on the market by the end of 2018.