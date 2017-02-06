Opel presented today the Insignia Sports Tourer, two months after the official presentation of the second generation of the Insignia sedan. The car will make its debut at the Geneva auto show, in one month.









The Opel Insignia Sports Tourer has a length that reaches 4,986 mm and it is 73 mm wider than its predecessor. It is built on GM’s Epsilon platform, which means that there is more space for the rear passengers, but also a bigger luggage space. More specifically, the luggage space reaches 520 liters and when the rear seats are folded down, to form a flat loading space, over 2 meters, its capacity touches 1,640 litres.

Its design borrows elements from the Monza concept, with its total weight being decreased by up to 200 kilos, something that will be reflected both in reduced consumption and better behavior of the car on the road.

It will be offered with a wide range of new and upgraded three cylinder and four-cylinder gasoline and diesel engines that will be combined with a new 8-speed automatic transmission. Originally this specific gearbox will be offered only on four-wheel drive versions, with Opel to promise that it offers “extremely smooth and almost unnoticed shifts and also reduced consumption”.

Although Opel did not disclose anything about the listed engines, we know that among the engines available there will be a new 2.0-liter turbo diesel producing 160 hp and a turbo 1.5-liter petrol engine producing 165 hp with 250 Nm of torque that will be combined with six-speed manual transmission.There will also be a 2.0-liter gasoline engine with 250 hp that will be combined with the 8-speed automatic transmission, as well as a 1.6-liter turbo diesel.

The car has a Haldex four-wheel drive system and it has two electrically controlled clutches that replace the rear differential. The Insignia Sport Tourer has a torque vectoring system and the FlexRide system, which has three operation settings (Standard, Sport and Tour). The FlexRide system is able to read the road 500 times per second and it is adjusted depending on the setting selected by the driver. The Sport setting gives more dynamic characteristics to the car, the Tour maximizes fuel economy and makes the suspension softer, while the Standard is somewhere between the other two settings.

From a security perspective, the Opel Insignia Sports Tourer has the rear cross traffic alert system, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, active cruise control and automatic emergency braking system and it also has an active aluminum hood which increases the safety of pedestrians in case of a collision.