BMW 4 Series facelift

BMW unveiled the renewed 4 Series, which will be launched in the market after April, with its price being slightly higher, compared to the price of the current 4 Series. The facelift was deemed essential in order for the car to continue to compete on an equal level, with the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe and the Audi A5. The range of the renewed 4 Series will consist of the classic Coupe, Cabrio and the four-door Gran Coupe.









The most striking aesthetic change is the redesigned grille and air intakes located at the edges of the front bumper. The car has also new LED front lights, which while retaining the basic design have gained new graphics, similar to what we had seen in the 4 Series concept that was presented in 2014. On the rear, the car has redesigned lights and bumper. It will be available with wheels with new designs, that will be offered in 18 and 19 inches.

The range of engines was already implicitly upgraded from previous year, with the basic engine being a 2.0-liter TwinPower producing 184 hp in the 420i version and 252 hp in the 430i version. There is also a supercharged 3.0-liter 6 cylinder engine yielding 326 hp in the 440i version.

The car will be also available with diesel engines, the first one will be a 2.0-liter turbo diesel with 190 hp for the 420d version and 224 hp for the 425d version, as well as a 3.0-liter 6 cylinder in series, which delivers 258 hp at the 430d and 313 hp for the 435d xDrive.

Both the M4 Coupe and the M4 Cabrio will still be powered by the same 3.0-liter six-cylinder in-line turbocharged engine which produces 431 hp in the normal version and 450 hp in the Competition Sport Edition version.

Depending on the version, the 4 Series will be available with either a manual 6-speed gearbox, or an 8-speed automatic. All diesel versions, as well as the most powerful gasoline versions will be able to be combined with a four-wheel drive system.

The car’s interior features a newly designed steering wheel and chrome and aluminium decorations, as well as some pieces of glossy plastic. BMW upgraded also the navigation system and connectivity of the car.