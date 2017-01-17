One of the three Pagani Zonda Tricolore is up for sale

Pagani had presented in 2010 the Zonda Tricolore, a special version of the Zonda that was created as a tribute to the precision aerobatic display team of the Italian air force, known as Frecce Tricolori.









The Zonda Tricolore is based on the Zonda Cinque, but has some subtle differences. The front part has a special LED light that resembles the tail fin of the aircraft. Instead of the classic air intake of the Cinque, the Tricolore has a small vertical fin on the top of the bonnet. The body color is the same blue that is used by the Frecce Tricori on their planes, with the stripes that start from the front bumper and reach to the rear of the car being the same as those on the planes.

Pagani built only 3 Zonda Tricolore, with on of the being for sale at the Seven Car Lounge dealership. It is the second of the three built, it has gold rims, blue brake calipers, a white and blue leather upholstery and carbon and aluminium decorations.