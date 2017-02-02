BMW i8 Protonic Frozen Black and Yellow editions

BMW presented the Protonic Frozen Black and Yellow editions of the i8 that are painted with colors created by BMW Individual. The interiors of the cars feature a black leather upholstery with yellow stitching, special side sills on the doors, grey seat belts and an anthracite roof lining.









Mechanically there are no changes and thus the cars are powered by a hybrid system consisting of a three-cylinder 1.5-liter TwinPower Turbo gasoline engine and an electric motor powered by lithium-ion batteries. The combined power output of the system is 362 hp while the average consumption of the cars is 2.1 liters per 100 kilometres. The i8 is able to reach 100 km/h from a standstill in 4.4 seconds, while its top speed reaches 250 km/h.