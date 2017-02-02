2017 Mercedes-AMG E63 Estate

Mercedes unveiled the Estate version of the E63 AMG, which will make its official debut at the Geneva auto show in March. The car has an aggressive body kit consisting of new bumpers, new side skirts, wide fenders, a discreet rear spoiler and a diffuser. It stands on new alloy wheels, it has bigger brakes, a lower ground clearance and quad exhaust tailpipes.









The E63 and E63S are equipped with a 4.0-liter V8 engine that features two twin-scroll turbochargers for improved performance and reduction of turbo-lag, that delivers 571 hp with 750 Nm torque and 612 hp with 850 Nm of torque respectively.

The engine is combined with a new 9-automatic AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT transmission, with the power being transferred to all the wheels. The E63 and E63S are able to do the 0-100 km/h in 3.6 and 3.5 seconds respectively, with their top speed being electronically limited to 250 km/h or 290 km/h with the AMG Driver’s package.

Mercedes equips the car with the Drift Mode, that enables its four-wheel drive system to send 100% of the torque to the rear axle. In the E63 S the Drift Mode is activated when the car is in Race mode.

The company announced that the car consumes 9.1 to 9.5 litters/100 km and emits 206 to 217 grams of CO2 per km. The car has a cylinder deactivation system, for better fuel economy, with its luggage space being 640 liters and after folding the rear seats it reaches 1,800 liters.

The interior of the car is luxurious, it has high quality materials and sporty AMG details. Sales of the E63 Estate will begin in April, with the first deliveries to be made in June.