Citroen SpaceTourer 4×4 E concept

Citroen will present at the Geneva auto show the SpaceTourer 4×4 E concept, an all-wheel drive crossover minivan that has a length of 4.6 meters and a height of 1.9 meters, with its distance from the ground being increased by 6 cm, compared with the production model.









It is equipped with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder BlueHDi diesel engine producing 150 hp with 370 Nm of torque, with the power passing on both axes, through a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Its interior can accommodate up to 5 people and will have a white and grey Alcantara leather upholstery, a panoramic roof and an infotainment system with a 7-inch touch-screen that supports voice commands.