Citroen C-Aircross Concept

Citroen presented the C-Aircross Concept, that shows us how the production model that will replace the C3 Picasso, will look like. The production version will be a crossover and will be placed against the Nissan Juke and the Mitsubishi Outlander.









The C-Citroen Aircross Concept will be unveiled at the Geneva auto show, with its production version being presented in 2018. It has cameras instead of side mirrors and it does not have b-pillars, in order to provide easy access to the interior.

It stands on 18-inch wheels and it has slats behind the windows of the rear doors, to improve airflow, while the front air vents and the rear diffuser, further improve its aerodynamics. The C-Citroen Aircross Concept has also Airbumps for better body protection in low-speed collisions.

Its interior has orange hues, a 12-inch touch screen, a minimalist design, a multifunctional steering wheel that integrates also the gearbox, a head-up display that works as an instrument panel and an inductive charger for smartphones.

The car will be front-wheel drive, but at the moment we do not know the engines that its production version, will be available with. Citroen said that the concept has the Grip Control system that provides extra grip when it is required.