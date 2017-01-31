The Citroen Cactus gets a new special edition and a 6-speed transmission

Citroen has added a new version for the C4 Cactus and also a 6-speed automatic transmission. The new version is called Citroen C4 Cactus OneTone and it is offered in three exterior color combinations, it has new 17-inch wheels, roof rails, a rear view camera, heated front seats and a new upholstery.









The new 6-speed automatic transmission will be combined solely with the three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 110 hp. The EAT6 (Efficient Automatic Transmission 6) promises quick and smooth gear change. Additionally the driver can choose between two driving programs (Sport and Snow).