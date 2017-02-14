Pagani Huayra Roadster

Pagani presented officially the Huayra Roadster, with the car making its debut at the Geneva auto show in less than a month. The Huayra Roadster is not just the convertible version of the Huayra, but according to the company, a lot has changed also on its mechanical parts.









The weight of the Huayra Roadster is 6% less than that of the coupe, which means that it has lost 80 kilos, reaching now only 1,280 kilos, due to the use of lightweight materials such as titanium and carbon on its monocoque chassis.

Pagani has developed two kinds of roofs for the Roadster, the first is a hard top, made from carbon with the central section being made from glass, while the second one is made of fabric and it can easily be stored in the car.

The car has quad exhaust tailpipes located in the center, with its diffuser being made of carbon fiber. It also has a completely new engine cover and carbon decorations on its interior.

The Huayra Roadster stands on new forged aluminium wheels, with each one being 25% lighter than that of the coupe and the front ones have a diameter of 20 inches while the rear ones have a diameter of 21 inches.

Mechanically its is equipped with a 6.0-liter V12 engine of AMG that produces 764 hp and 1,000 Nm, available from 2,400 rpm, combined with a 7-speed automatic transmission.

Pagani worked closely with Pirelli, to develop jointly the Huayra Roadster’s tires, which bear the symbol HP. Finally, Pagani will build just 100 units of the Huayra Roadster, all of which have already been sold, at a price of €2,280,000, without taxes.