An electric Mercedes G-Class by Kreisel Electric for Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger is a big fan of cars, he has owned various Hummers, a Unimog, a G-Class, while in 2014 he bought a Bugatti Veyron. Recently the former governor of California wanted to convert his own Mercedes-Benz G-Class into a fully electric car.









For this reason he contacted a small startup from Austria, called Kreisel Electric, that produces electric motors, battery packs and concept cars.

The company modified a G350 d and equipped it with an electric motor producing 490 hp, that helps the car to do the 0-100 km/h in just 5.6 seconds, with its top speed reaching 183 km/h. The engine is powered by a 80 kWh battery, that gives the G350 d an autonomy of over 300 km.