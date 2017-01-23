Honda NSX by Liberty Walk

Liberty Walk presented an upgrade package for the new Honda NSX. The Japanese sports model features a new body kit that consists of wide fenders, a new front bumper, new side skirts and a rear spoiler.









The are no modifications on the mechanical parts of the car, which is equipped with a hybrid system that combines a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 engine that produces 507 hp at 6,500 rpm and 550 Nm of torque between 2,000 and 6,000 rpm, with an electric motor of 48 hp and 147 Nm of torque and two other electric motors of 37 hp and 73 Nm of torque each placed on the front axle. The car is combined with a 9-speed dual-clutch transmission, with its hybrid system producing a total power of 581 hp with 646 Nm of torque. It is able to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in under three seconds and it reaches a top speed of 308 km/h.