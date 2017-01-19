Rolls-Royce Dawn by Wald International

By Ray Kemeyo -
0
Rolls-Royce Dawn by Wald International

More Rolls Royce news

Rolls Royce

Advertisment




Wald International presented a tuning package for the Rolls-Royce Dawn, called Black Bison Edition. The Japanese tuning company equips the Dawn with new carbon bumpers, a carbon front spoiler, LED daytime running lights, carbon side skirts, a carbon diffuser and double exhaust tailpipes.

Rolls-Royce Dawn by Wald International




The stylistic interventions are completed with 22-inch Forgiato wheels and an air suspension which reduces the car’s distance from the ground. Mechanically the 6.6-liter twin-turbo engine of the Dawn has not been modified and it still delivers 632 hp with 800 Nm of torque.

SHARE
Previous articleFerrari 488 GTB by Misha Designs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR