Rolls-Royce Dawn by Wald International

Wald International presented a tuning package for the Rolls-Royce Dawn, called Black Bison Edition. The Japanese tuning company equips the Dawn with new carbon bumpers, a carbon front spoiler, LED daytime running lights, carbon side skirts, a carbon diffuser and double exhaust tailpipes.









The stylistic interventions are completed with 22-inch Forgiato wheels and an air suspension which reduces the car’s distance from the ground. Mechanically the 6.6-liter twin-turbo engine of the Dawn has not been modified and it still delivers 632 hp with 800 Nm of torque.