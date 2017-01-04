The Ferrari Testarossa from Miami Vice is heading to auction again

For the third time in the last 2 years, the famous white Ferrari Testarossa from Miami Vice is heading to auction, this time by Barrett Jackson in the middle of this month.









The car is a 1986 model and it has traveled 16,500 miles. It is one of the two real Ferrari used for filming, mainly of the third, fourth and fifth season. The car was originally painted in a black color, but the Director of the series, decided to paint it in white color, to film better night shots.

The Testarossa is equipped with a 12-cylinder 4.9-liter engine producing 390 hp, which is sent to the rear wheels via a 5-speed manual transmission. It has been serviced by Ferrari Classiche and in 1989 that the series ended, it was stored in garage, with its engine being repaired recently, for $8,000.