Faraday Future FF 91

Faraday Future presented the FF 91, their first car that will pass into production. The car is equipped with four electric motors that are powered by a 130 kWh battery and they produce a total of 1,050 hp with 1,800 Nm of torque, enabling the FF 91 to do the 0-96 km/h in just 2.39 seconds.









It has an autonomy of 608 km, it features a torque vectoring system on the rear wheels, with the battery of 130 kWh having been developed in cooperation with LG Chem. It can charge to 50% via a 240 Volt home charger in 4.5 hours. It has LED lights and a large panoramic roof.

The car has autonomous driving technology, it has 13 radars, 10 high-definition cameras, 12 Ultrasonic sensors and a folding 3D Lidar on the hood. The above allow the FF 91 to park itself through the Driverless Valet system, which is essentially the same as the summon system of Tesla. During the presentation of the model, the system failed to work the first time, but eventually after efforts of people of the company, it worked.

It has an aerodynamic drag coefficient of 0.25 Cd, it stands on 22-inch rims, with tyres that automatically change the shape of the spokes when the car moves at high speeds, in order to provide a more aerodynamic design. The company gave no photo of the interior of the FF 91, but they said that it will offer great comfort.

It is also worth noting that the FF 91 has no conventional mirrors, but instead it has cameras, but since they are not yet legal, a traditional mirror can be fitted easily into their base. The car is based on the VPA (Variable Platform Architecture) platform of the company, with its battery to be placed on the floor. It has an active suspension and exterior lighting that it uses to communicate with pedestrians when it drives autonomously.

The FF 91 that we see in photographs and on the video, is not the final product that will pass on production. The company will make improvements to the car, while already they are accepting orders, as long as someone is willing to give a deposit $5,000, that will be refunded upon delivery of the car.

The first 300 FF 91 will be the Alliance Edition, with a portion of the proceeds from the sales of the FF 91 Alliance Edition given to an environmental fund. According to the information so far, the car will have a price from $150,000 up to $200,000 and it is expected to go into production in 2018, when the factory is completed, the construction of which have stalled for months due to financial problems.