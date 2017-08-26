A gorgeous 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO is heading to auction

RM Sotheby’s will auction on 9 September, this gorgeous Ferrari 288 GTO, with its estimated sale price ranging from €3,25 to €4 million.









The GTO project started as a homologation special to allow the Italian company to participate in Group B, but the regulations were changed and Ferrari was left with a racing car without a corresponding race, but the market was eager for such a car and ultimately, the 288 GTO sold more units than what was originally planned to be produced. The car was sold in 272 units.

The Ferrari 288 GTO is equipped with a 2.8-liter V8 twin-turbo engine producing 400 hp at 7,000 rpm and 496 Nm at 3,800. This specific 288 GTO is the 255 that was built and is believed to be one of the 19 “light” versions, which lacked an audio system and power windows.

Its first owner in 1985 was an American, who sold the car a year later with 466 km on the odometer. The next owner, also an American, sold it in 1993 to the current owner and overall the car has traveled just 729 km! As you can understand it is in impeccable condition, almost like new. You can see the listing here.