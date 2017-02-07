Jeep unveiled a new version of the Wrangler, before presenting the new generation of the car. The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon has many extra off-road elements, such as a new front axle, stronger differential covers and new BF Goodrich 32-inch off-road tires, with 17-inch wheels.









The car has a black grille, grey decorations, red tow hooks and a new suspension. Its additional equipment features a ventilated hood with black Rubicon stickers. Its interior has a black leather upholstery, heated seats, red seat belts, new floor mats and new indicators, for oil pressure, coolant temperature and tire pressure.

It is equipped with a 3.6-liter V6 engine, available with either a five-speed manual transmission, or a five-speed automatic. The car’s sales will start this month with its initial price being $39,145 in US for the two-door Wrangler and $42,945 for the four door Wrangler Unlimited.