Mcchip-DKR presented a tuning package for the Lamborghini Aventador SV that makes the car’s atmospheric 6.5-liter V12 engine, produce 792 hp and 731 Nm of torque, an increase of 42 hp and 41 Nm.









Mcchip-DKR didn’t announce any new performance increase, but logic says that it will be somewhat better, since originally the car accelerates to 100 km/h from a standstill in 2.8 seconds, having a top speed of 350 km/h.