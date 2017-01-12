The most powerful version of the Toyota Yaris

Toyota presented the most powerful Yaris, that will be officially presented at the Geneva auto show. The company did not announce the name of this version, but they said that it is equipped with a 1.6-liter turbo four-cylinder engine producing 210 hp.









It can do the 0-100 km/h in 6.5 seconds, with its top speed being 225 km/h, with its interior having sport seats and new decorations. The car has an upgraded suspension system, in order to improve the handling and driveability, while visually it features an aggressive body kit, large wheels, wide fenders, a spoiler and diffuser.