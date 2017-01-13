2017 Toyota Prius C

Toyota presented the facelift of the Prius C, which was originally released in 2012. The new model features a new exterior with a hexagonal grille and black decorations around the fog lights and on the lower part of its body, while it also has a small black spoiler.









It is equipped with a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine producing 75 hp with 111 Nm of torque, combined with an electric motor, with the total power of the hybrid system being 100 hp. The electric motor has an autonomy of about 1 mile at a maximum speed of 25 mph.

All the versions of the Prius C will now have alloy wheels. The biggest change for the new model is that it will have at the standard equipment, the Toyota Safety Sense-C on all versions. This system includes the Pre-Collision system, Lane Departure Alert, the Road Sign Assist and Automatic High Beam system.