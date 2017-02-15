The Lexus LS 500h will be presented at Geneva

Lexus will present officially the LS 500h at the Geneva auto show. The car does not have any exterior differences, compared to the simple LS 500, with the only change being its hybrid system.









It will probably be equipped with a hybrid system, including a 3.5-liter V6 engine producing 295 hp and a 60 hp electric motor, with the total power reaching 354 hp, as in the LC500h. The car’s main competitors will be the BMW 740e and the Mercedes-Benz S500 Plug-in Hybrid.

Lexus will also bring at their booth in Geneva, the RC, RC F, NX, RX and the 2017-RC F GT3, the company’s racing model, that will be presented officially for the first time in Europe.