The last Rolls-Royce Phantom VII

Rolls Royce presented the last seventh generation Phantom that will ever be built. The model has been on the market for 13 years, with the last Phantom to be painted in a Blue Velvet color.









It is based on the version with the long wheelbase and it boasts a number of details that mimic those of models of RR of the 1930s, requested by the customer, a famous collector of models of Rolls Royce.

Its interior features wooden decorations, two marine clocks and a white leather upholstery. The car is equipped with a 6.75-liter V12 engine producing 459 hp with 720 Nm of torque, that enables it to complete the 0-100 km/h in 6.2 seconds and to have a top speed of 240 km/h. The company is already preparing the new generation of the Phantom, which will be presented later in the year.