Rumors: The new Honda S2000 will produce 320 hp and will be released in 2018

Honda will celebrate their 70th anniversary in 2018, with rumors saying that they will present the new S2000. The size of the car will be similar to that of the Mazda MX-5 and it will be based on a new rear-wheel drive platform, with the engine being mounted in the front.









The engine will be a new four-cylinder 2.0-liter turbo that will have an electric supercharger, to reduce the turbo lag and fuel consumption. It will be able to produce 320 hp and will be combined with an 8-speed dual clutch automatic transmission.

The new S2000 is expected to be presented either in September of 2018 in the Paris auto show, or in November of 2018 in the Los Angeles auto show, having a price in the U.S. close to $50,000.