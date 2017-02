It seems that Porsche is preparing the Cayman GT4 RS. This information was leaked due to a picture uploaded to the Instagram account of the Porsche Centre Brisbane dealership in Australia.









According to rumors the Porsche Cayman GT4 RS will be equipped with an atmospheric 6 cylinder 4.0-liter engine that will produce close to 500 hp. For the moment we do not know when the car is going to be officially presented, but it will probably be soon.