Dodge presented the Durango SRT, which is the most powerful version of the Durango. The car has three rows of seats and it is equipped with a 6.4-liter Hemi V8 engine producing 475 hp with 637 Nm of torque, combined with an 8-speed automatic transmission, that sends the power to all the wheels.









The 2018 Dodge Durango SRT is able to complete the 0-96 km/h in 4.4 seconds and the quarter-mile in 12.9 seconds. It has an active suspension that is offered in the standard equipment, with the all season Pirelli P Zero tires being offered in the optional equipment. Compared with the simple Durango, the SRT has 15% harder springs at the rear and 4% at the front, with its weight distribution being 52:48.

The car weighs 2,500 kilos and it has an engine noise canceling system and a cylinder deactivation system, that can shut off half of the cylinders, in order to reduce fuel consumption and emissions.

Its four-wheel drive system has four operating programs (Street with a torque transfer ratio of 40:60, Sport with a 35:65 ratio, Track with a ratio of 30:70 and Lock with a ratio of 50:50). It has a towing capacity of 3,900 kg and its interior features an infotainment system with an 8.4 touchscreen, sport seats, a new gear lever and a leather upholstery.