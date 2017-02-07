2018 Dodge Durango SRT

By Ray Kemeyo -
0
2018 Dodge Durango SRT

More Dodge news

Dodge

Advertisment




Dodge presented the Durango SRT, which is the most powerful version of the Durango. The car has three rows of seats and it is equipped with a 6.4-liter Hemi V8 engine producing 475 hp with 637 Nm of torque, combined with an 8-speed automatic transmission, that sends the power to all the wheels.

2018 Dodge Durango SRT




The 2018 Dodge Durango SRT is able to complete the 0-96 km/h in 4.4 seconds and the quarter-mile in 12.9 seconds. It has an active suspension that is offered in the standard equipment, with the all season Pirelli P Zero tires being offered in the optional equipment. Compared with the simple Durango, the SRT has 15% harder springs at the rear and 4% at the front, with its weight distribution being 52:48.

The car weighs 2,500 kilos and it has an engine noise canceling system and a cylinder deactivation system, that can shut off half of the cylinders, in order to reduce fuel consumption and emissions.

Its four-wheel drive system has four operating programs (Street with a torque transfer ratio of 40:60, Sport with a 35:65 ratio, Track with a ratio of 30:70 and Lock with a ratio of 50:50). It has a towing capacity of 3,900 kg and its interior features an infotainment system with an 8.4 touchscreen, sport seats, a new gear lever and a leather upholstery.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR