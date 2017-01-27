Newport Convertible Engineering has created a beautiful Ford F-150 convertible. The car is based on the new Ford F-150 Super Crew, with the company having cut the rear pillars and removed the roof, which was replaced with an electrically retractable fabric roof, designed especially for the occasion.









The B-pillars have remained in place and have been strengthened so as to create a sturdy roll bar. The company has made corresponding conversions to the Porsche Cayenne, Hummer H3, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Tesla Model S and many other 4-door and 5-door models.