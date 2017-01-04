Mercedes-Benz GLE Guard Inferno by Topcar

TopCar presented the GLE Guard Inferno, a modified Mercedes GLE that features a new grille, a more aggressive front bumper, a carbon bonnet, wider fenders, side vents, a new rear bumper with an integrated diffuser, with many of the parts being made of kevlar.









The car stands on 23 inch rims, while its interior can be configured according to each customer’s desire. The company offers high quality leathers, carbon decorations, while they also offer 24-karat decorative gold. The package can be installed on all the range of the GLE including the AMG versions.