Toyota Concept-i

Toyota unveiled at CES the Concept-i, an advanced prototype equipped with artificial intelligence that learns and evolves according to the driver’s preferences. The prototype is designed by the Calty Design Research center in Newport Beach of California.









It features a stand-alone technology and it is designed around the driver with the powerful artificial intelligence system, called “Yui”. It is able to learn from the driver for various things, like the usual driving ways, his schedule, frequent stops and much more.

Its exterior has panels that greet the driver and front passenger with various messages while on the back it displays messages in order to notify other drivers.

Toyota did not announce anything about the mechanical part of the car, but logically it is equipped with an electric motor. The Concept-i will not pass in production, since it is just a prototype that shows the future of autonomous models.