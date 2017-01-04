Volkswagen Golf R-Line

Nearly two months after the official presentation of the new Volkswagen Golf, the company presented today the R-Line package for the model.









The package can be placed in both the hatchback and the variant version. It adds several elements from the stronger R version, such as new bumpers, new side skirts, a spoiler and of course the necessary logos, which make the car seem more sporty.

The complete R-Line package includes new rims of 17 or 18 inches, sport seats, a new steering wheel, aluminum pedals, a black roof and new upholstery, while the R-Line logo appears on the screen of the infotainment system. The cost of the package in Germany amounts to €1,800.