Mercedes E-Class by Brabus

Brabus unveiled an upgrade package prepared for the new generation of the Mercedes E-Class. Externally the car has a new front spoiler, a discreet rear spoiler, a new rear bumper with a diffuser and quad exhaust tailpipes. It also stands on new wheels, which are available from 18 to 21 inches.









The 3.0-liter V6 engine of the 350d gets stronger and produces with 305 horses with 720 Nm of torque, that enable it to do the 0-100 km/h in 5.7 seconds, with its top speed being electronically limited at 250 km/h. The 220d with the package installed delivers 219 hp with 450 Nm of torque, with the E200 to produce 221 hp with 330 Nm of torque.

Its interior features leather and Alcantara, stainless steel pedals and illuminated door sills with the Brabus logo.