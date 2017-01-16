Honda’s concept cars at Tokyo Auto Salon

Honda presented on the sidelines of the Tokyo Auto Salon, three concept cars. The first one is called S660 Neo Classic concept and it features a retro design with circular lights, it is painted in a green color and it has a brown leather upholstery on its interior.

The T880 concept is a small truck that is based on the classic of the Honda Acty, while the last one is called Honda Vezel Gear concept and it is an off-road vehicle, that has a high ground clearance, off-road tires and a black and yellow upholstery.

