Mercedes GLC and GLC Coupe by Brabus

Brabus presented tuning packages for the Mercedes GLC and GLC coupe. The cars feature a custom grille, new alloy wheels, new aluminum pedals and various Brabus decorations.









The GLC and GLC Coupe 250, now produce 245 hp, that enable them to do the 0-100 km/h in 7 seconds. The 220d produces an extra 35 hp, reaching a total of 205 hp and 450 Nm of torque, while the 250d produces 235 hp and 550 Nm of torque.

The GLC 43 AMG becomes more powerful with the package installed and produces 410 hp with 570 Nm of torque, which is an increase of 43 hp, that helps the car to do the 0-100 km/h in 4.6 seconds.