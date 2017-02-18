According to rumors Jaguar is preparing the XE SVR, that will become the main competitor of the Mercedes-AMG C63 and the BMW M3.









The XE SVR is expected to be equipped with a 5.0-liter V8 that will produce 500 hp and it will have the same four-wheel drive system as the F-Type AWD and the Range Rover Sport SVR. This system will add 50 kilos of extra weight to the car, but it will help it be competitive against the upcoming Audi RS4, which will be using Audi’s Quattro all-wheel drive system.

The car will have a more dynamic and sporty look, with more aggressive bumpers and new side skirts that will make it stand out more than the simple XE. It will have even bigger wheels, upgraded brakes and of course SVR logos.