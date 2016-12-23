A beautiful Porsche 911 R is heading to auction

The Porsche 911 R is a wonderful car, that is also highly collectible and really expensive sometimes, with $700k considered a normal price for it.









A 911R will be auctioned by RM Sotheby’s in February of 2017 in Paris. It is painted on a Slate Grey colour, with silver details and yellow letters, thus paying tribute to Steve McQueen.

It is the 967th of the 991 units that Porsche built and currently the auction house has not given an estimate for the car’s selling price, however they made known that its owner has decided that 25% of the money from the sale, will be donated to Gustave Roussy, a charity that does research in the treatment of childhood cancer.