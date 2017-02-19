Mike Tyson’s Ferrari F50 is heading to auction

The Ferrari F50 was presented in 1995, to celebrate the 50 years of company. One of the 349 F50 that were produced by Ferrari, having a chassis number 220 will be auctioned by RM Sotheby’s.









The car is a 1995 model, it is painted in a Rosso Corsa paint, having a black leather upholstery at its interior, with its first owner being the famous boxer, Mike Tyson.

Mechanically the car is equipped with a 4.7-liter V12 engine, which produces 520 hp at 8,000 rpm with 470 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. It has a total weight of 1,230 kg, with its engine being combined with a six-speed manual gearbox and a limited slip differential, with the power to pass to the rear wheels.

This specific F50 has a Tubi exhaust and it has been authenticated by Ferrari Classiche. It has traveled just 5,694 miles, it has all its maintenance documents and its in an excellent condition, with the auction house estimating that it will sell between $2.2 and $2.4 million.