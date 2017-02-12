A 1980 Ferrari 308 GTB Group 4 is heading to auction

The Ferrari 308 GTB is a gorgeous Italian classic car, as of course most of the cars, that the Italian company has produced. The car was presented at the 1975 Paris auto show, it was designed by Pininfarina and it was equipped with a 3.0-litre V8 engine, that was mounted in the center.









The car that you see in the picture above is not a simple GTB, since it is one of the 14 total 308 GTB produced with Group 4 specifications and it is going to be auctioned by Bohnams, with its expected price being between £170,000 and £260,000.

In 2015 the car got a reinforced chassis, new doors and a new engine cover from fiberglass that replaced the old glass cover. The car has also new brakes and its engine has received many new parts and upgrades, that help it produce 297 hp. Finally the car’s weight has reduced by approximately 200 kilos.