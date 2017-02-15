New information on the McLaren 720S

McLaren revealed some new details for the 720S, which will be officially presented at the Geneva, auto show. The car has been codenamed P14 and it has better aerodynamics than the 650S and an active spoiler that spans the entire rear width and works as an air brake.









The 720S will be equipped with a 4.0-liter V8 engine with 2 twin-scroll turbos, that will enable it to accelerate from 0 to 200 km/h in 7.8 s and to complete the quarter-mile in 10.3 seonds. McLaren stresses that the power, torque and throttle response will be significantly better compared to the first generation of the Super Series, but at the same time the car will have an improved fuel consumption and fewer emissions of pollutants.

The car will have a weigh a total of 1,283 kilos without fluids, being 18 kilos lighter than the 650S. Finally the 720S will also have a new feature, called Variable Drift Control, which allows the driver to set the settings of the electronic stability control system, via the infotainment system.