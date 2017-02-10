Mopar 2017 Dodge Challenger

Mopar presented at the Chicago auto show a special Dodge Challenger, which will be built in only 160 copies. The car will be available in either Billet Silver or Contusion Blue colors, with black parts and special logos.









The car will be based on the 392 Shaker package and it will be equipped with a 6.4-liter V8 HEMI engine producing 485 hp with 644 Nm of torque, a new air intake and a Shaker hood. The cars will also have Mopar logos sewn into the seats and a special tag with their release number.