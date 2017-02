Nissan unveiled at the Chicago auto show the Midnight Edition packages for the Maxima, Sentra, Altima, Murano, Rogue and Pathfinder.









The models equipped with this package, will be offered in black, white, gray or red exterior paint and will have black wheels, available from 17 up to 20 inches. These cars will also have, black decorations, black mirrors and a black discreet rear spoiler, with the SUVs to also have roof rails painted in the same color.