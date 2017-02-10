Toyota presented the Tundra and Sequoia TRD Sport and the RAV4 Adventure

Toyota unveiled at the Chicago auto show, three new versions of its models, the TRD Sport versions of the Tundra and Sequoia and the RAV4 Adventure.









The Tundra and Sequoia are equipped with a 5.7-litre V8 engine producing 381 hp and they feature new bumpers, a new grille, 20-inch black rims, black decorations, Bilstein dampers, a new gearshift and new floor mats.

The RAV4 Adventure stands on new 18-inch black rims, it has dark front lights, new fenders, a suspension with a higher ground clearance, black roof rails and black decorations.

It is equipped with a four-cylinder 2.5-liter engine producing 176 hp, combined with a six-speed automatic transmission. It is offered both as a two-wheel drive with a limited slip differential and as an all-wheel drive. Its interior has new decorations, all-weather floor mats and door sill protectors. Sales of all three cars will start in September.