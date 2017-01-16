The new Shelby Mustang GT500 will be presented in 3 days

Everybody was expecting to see the new Shelby Mustang GT500 at the Detroit auto show, but Ford announced that the unveiling of the stronger model of the Mustang will take place this Thursday, January 19th, during the Barrett-Jackson auction.









The new Shelby GT500 will be equipped with a 5.8-liter V8 engine, which according to rumors will have two turbos and will be able to produce over 800 hp! Aesthetically, the new Shelby GT500 Mustang will have an aggressive body kit, a sports suspension and high-performance brakes, with its price be unknown for the moment.