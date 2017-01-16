The Hyundai Creta Pickup will be released on the Brazilian market in 2018

Hyundai is determined to enter the pickup market worldwide, the company had presented at the Detroit motor show, two years ago, the Santa Cruz concept and some months ago the Korean company presented at the Sao Paulo auto show, the Creta STC (Sport Truck Concept), a pickup version of the Creta, which will be available in a number of developing markets around the world.









According to rumors the Creta STC, got the green light to come out in production in Brazil, but it will be released under another name. It is expected to be presented at the end of the year, with its launch to be done in 2018.

The same rumors say that it will be available with two diesel engines, a 1.4-liter CRDi and a 1.6-liter CRDi and a gasoline engine producing 120 hp, combined with a 6-speed manual transmission, while the 1.6-liter CRDI VGT diesel engine will produce 130 hp and will be combined with a 6-speed transmission, with the car being offered as front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive.