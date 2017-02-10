Audi RS3 Sportback facelift

Audi presented the RS3 Sportback facelift, that has a new body kit with wider fenders, a new front bumper with large air intakes, LED lights, new side skirts, a discreet rear spoiler, a rear bumper that integrates a diffuser and two oval exhaust tailpipes.









It is equipped with a 2.5-liter TFSI engine producing 400 hp at 5,850 rpm and 480 Nm of torque from 1,700 to 5,850 rpm. This power enables the car to do the 0-100 km/h in 4.1 seconds, with its top speed reaching 250 km/h. The engine is exclusively combined with a seven-speed S-tronic dual-clutch automatic transmission, with the power to pass to all the wheels. The car has also a torque vectoring system, which, depending on the circumstances can send from 50% to 100% of the power to the front or the rear axle.

It weighs 1,510 kg and it stands on 19-inch wheels with 235/35 tires at the front and the rear, with its fuel consumption being 8.3 l/100 km and its emissions 189 g/km CO2. It has 8-piston front brake calipers, with 370 mm diameter discs while the, while the optional equipment includes carbon-ceramic discs on the front axle.

The interior of the new RS3 Sportback has subtle changes, which include a new leather upholstery, sport seats, a multifunction leather steering wheel, a redesigned instrument panel, a leather gear lever, stainless steel pedals and alcantara decorative elements on the doors.

Its additional equipment features the RS bucket seats, with integrated side airbags, a digital virtual cockpit instrument panel of 12.3 inches, the MMI Infotainment system with internet connectivity via LTE network and also a 705 Watt Bang Olufsen audio system.

The car has many security systems, such as lane assist and the new Traffic Jam Assist, that is a system of semi-autonomous driving through the city. The system keeps a safe distance from the front car and can even restart the vehicle after a short stop.

Sales of the new RS3 Sportback will begin in April, with its price in Germany being €54,600 with the RS3 Sedan to have a starting price of €55,900.