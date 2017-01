Mazda presented the 626 MPS Concept at the 2000 Geneva motor show. The car was based on the simple 626 and it was equipped with a 2.5-liter twin turbo KL-ZE engine producing 280 hp.









It had a differential lock, a racing set-up and a big spoiler, unfortunately it never came out in production. If it did though, it would be a good competitor for the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution and the Subaru Impreza.