Toyota has restored a 2000GT

The Toyota 2000GT celebrates its 50th birthday, with the Japanese company to restore one of the famous sports coupe models, belonging for the last 9 years, to a woman called Jane Weitzmann.









The 2000GT is one of the most important and rarest cars of Toyota. It was presented for the first time at the 1965 Tokyo auto show, while its production began a few years later, in the extremely limited number of 351 vehicles.

The car was equipped with an atmospheric in-line six-cylinder 2.0-liter engine producing 150 hp, that gave a great performance to the 200GT, which had a weight of just 1,120 kg. You can see the video of the restored car, below.